Boy, 12, killed in two-car collision near Lincoln
A 12-year-old boy has died in a road collision in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the B1190 at Bardney near Lincoln at 09:48 GMT after the crash involving a Mercedes-Benz A220 and a Ford Galaxy.
The child, a passenger in the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the Mercedes was taken to hospital, where the extent of his injuries is currently unknown, the force added.
The road has been closed for several hours for emergency services to attend.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or witnessed it, should contact police on 101.
