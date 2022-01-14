Grimsby street seal rescued after low-speed pursuit

An "unusual" police pursuit has taken place after a small seal was found under a car in Grimsby town centre.
The marine mammal was spotted beneath the vehicle on Chantry Lane at about 03:45 GMT on Thursday.
Humberside Police said the seal "didn't want to hang around" and led officers on "one of our slower pursuits" before wildlife charity staff arrived to help.
The animal - which has been nicknamed Oreo - has now been moved to the Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary.
Staff at Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue, who helped to rescue the seal, said: "How it managed to find its way to this location is a complete mystery but it's lucky that it was the police who had spotted it.
"As sanctuaries aren't open at 04:00 and the area it was in was too dangerous for it to be left, the only option was for it to come back with us to the rescue until more suitable long term sanctuaries could be arranged."
A spokeswoman for Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary said Oreo is doing well after his adventure.
"He has had some rehydration fluid which has helped perk him up quite a lot," she said.
"He is very underweight, but he has had some more fluid this morning and a fish."
She said he had been called Oreo due to his light and dark markings.
