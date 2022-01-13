Lincoln western growth corridor plan approved
Plans for a development including 3,200 homes, a shopping centre and a football stadium in Lincoln have been approved.
The Western Growth Corridor project will also see a primary school and leisure facilities built on land north of Skellingthorpe Road near Swanpool.
City of Lincoln Council's planning committee approved the 240-hectare (593 acre) scheme, including a new home for Lincoln City FC, on Wednesday night.
The plan has faced opposition over traffic and flood risk fears.
The Labour-led council said the development, expected to be completed by 2036, was key to "ensuring the continued growth and success of the city", with officers confident mitigation plans were in place to tackle concerns.
Kate Ellis, major development director at the council, said: "As a city we have a well-recognised need for more housing of all types, more locations for businesses, for more and better-paid jobs, for better leisure provision and for improved highway infrastructure for all forms of movement."
She acknowledged the scheme would cause "temporary disruption" for long-term benefit.
The Conservative-led Lincolnshire County Council and Lincoln MP Karl McCartney have asked for the Government to have the final say.
Tory MP Mr McCartney has accused ruling councillors of effectively "deciding on their own planning application".
"Given the congestion problems the city already faces, I have a huge concern that the city will become gridlocked with traffic and that there will be even more pressure on the local education and health service," he said.
Some residents say the land regularly floods and have concerns that the build, along with mitigation measures, could push flooding to other areas, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
