Ex-Horncastle teacher David Thomas denies 1980s sex assaults
A former primary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting two girls in the 1980s has told a court one of the pupils "must have been imagining this".
David Thomas, 68, is charged with assaulting the girls at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle.
One of the alleged victims said she was assaulted in a cupboard. The second said Mr Thomas rubbed himself against her after breaking up a playground row.
The defendant told Lincoln Crown Court the allegations were untrue.
Four of the charges relate to one alleged victim and are said to have occurred between 1980 and 1983.
The former pupil, who cannot be identified due to the nature of the alleged offences, claimed something of "a sexual nature" took place in a cupboard at the back of the school gymnasium when the two of them were alone.
When asked about the allegation, Mr Thomas replied: "No, no. All I can say is no."
He also faces a single charge of sexually assaulting another pupil between 1982 and 1984.
Giving evidence, she told the court Mr Thomas rubbed himself against her after intervening in the row and taking her to his classroom.
Mr Thomas told the court there would have been two members of staff on duty in the playground and a female member of staff would have intervened in any altercation between two girls.
Large windows also faced out from Mr Thomas' classroom, the jury was told.
"She must have been imagining this - I have no recollection, it didn't happen," Mr Thomas added.
Mr Thomas, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, denies two charges of a serious sexual offence and three charges of indecent assault.
The trial continues.
