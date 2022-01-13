Sam Davies: Killers planned 'hit' on stab death victim
- Published
A man fatally stabbed in a Lincoln park was the victim of a planned "hit", a murder trial has been told.
Sam Davies, 23, was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens on 27 May and later died of his injuries.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Joe Jameson and Daniel Heydari had arranged for a third defendant, Eimantas Gochman, to carry out the violent attack.
The trio, along with four others, deny murdering Mr Davies.
William Harbage QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Davies suffered two significant wounds, inflicted by a large hunting knife.
"It is a ferocious weapon - sometimes known as a Rambo knife," he said.
Video footage played to the jury showed what was claimed to be Mr Gochman running away from the scene of the attack "at speed", before slipping over.
He said although it was the prosecution's case that Mr Gochman had carried out the attack, Mr Jameson and Mr Heydari had instigated it.
'Wanted retribution'
The prosecutor told the court Mr Davies had moved to Nottingham about a week before his death, but had returned to Lincoln after being caught stealing from a friend of Mr Heydari.
Mr Davies's move from Lincoln had also coincided with him falling out with Mr Jameson, the jury heard
Mr Harbage said there was "no doubt" the two men had a reason to hold a grudge against Mr Davies, and "wanted retribution against him".
The prosecutor said Mr Jameson had gone looking for Mr Davies upon his return and had quizzed a friend about his whereabouts, saying "I'll kill him".
The court heard Mr Jameson and Mr Heydari then spent the afternoon exchanging messages and phone calls, later making contact with Mr Gochman via a fourth defendant, Billy Gill.
Mr Harbage told the court they needed someone "to be a hitman".
Two other men, Charlie Wakefield and Eric Kesel, along with a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with murder.
"It is the prosecution's case that all of the defendants were jointly involved in the fatal attack," Mr Harbage said.
The men, aged between 19 and 25 and all from Lincoln, all deny murder, as does the teenager who cannot be named.
They are: Daniel Heydari, of Chestnut Street, Joe Jameson, of Whitehall Terrace, Billy Gill, of Beaufort Close, Eimantas Gochman, of Sturton Close, Charlie Wakefield, of Broxholme Gardens and Eric Kesel, of Browning Drive.
Mr Jameson also denies making threats to kill.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.