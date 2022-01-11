Ex-teacher 'sexually assaulted girl in Horncastle school cupboard'
- Published
A former primary school teacher sexually assaulted one of his alleged victims in a school store cupboard, a court heard.
David Thomas, 68, is said to have assaulted two girls while working at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle in the 1980s.
Giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court one of the alleged victims said she had also been assaulted in a cupboard in the school's gymnasium.
Mr Thomas denies all the charges.
He is accused of committing four offences against the pupil, who cannot be identified due to the nature of the alleged offences, between 1980 and 1983.
Giving evidence she said the school gymnasium incident happened when she was alone with Mr Thomas.
When asked by prosecution barrister Luke Blackburn if children were allowed in the gym cupboard, she replied: "Not generally, no."
"Did something happen in that room and was it of a sexual nature?," Mr Blackburn asked.
"Yes," she replied.
The court was told the incident happened out of school hours, but Mr Thomas denied ever being present during "after hours" gym classes.
The former pupil also recalled heavy gym equipment being stored in the cupboard, a claim disputed by Mr Thomas' barrister.
On another occasion, she told the court something of "a sexual nature" had happened in a cupboard in one of the classrooms.
When asked if she would get upset, she replied: "No, I was told not to be."
Under cross-examination it was suggested the former pupil had been mistaken about the location of the classrooms in which Mr Thomas taught.
The defence said other staff, including cleaners and the caretaker, were also routinely present in the school outside of normal hours.
Mr Thomas, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, also faces a single charge of sexually assaulting another pupil between 1982 and 1984.
He denies two charges of a serious sexual offence against a girl under 16 and three charges of indecent assault against a girl under 14.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.