Runaway wallaby goes on walkabout in Lincolnshire
- Published
A wily wallaby who hopped it from a farm six days ago remains at large after dodging two attempts to capture him.
Ant, who shares an enclosure with pal Dec, went solo when he disappeared from Tiny Steps Petting Farm near Bourne, Lincolnshire, last week.
Despite numerous sightings in the local area, the escaped marsupial has eluded a team of volunteer wallaby wranglers.
"He just seems not to be bothered by it at all," said farm owner Tracey Hall.
Ms Hall said she and her husband noticed Ant was missing on Wednesday morning, but they have not managed to figure out how he escaped.
Despite 15 volunteers standing by to swoop on the fugitive macropod, "there just wasn't enough" of them to round him up, said Ms Hall.
The pouched runaway even managed to elude an RSPCA specialist called in to work alongside the volunteers.
Ant is thought to be hiding out close to the farm and a feeding station built for him has been cleared out, suggesting he was "still at large and happy to be so", Ms Hall said.
"It's usual not to see much of him during the day and he blends very well into the environment", she added.
Meanwhile, Dec, described as the "more cautious" of the pair, "doesn't seem to be upset at all, he's quite happy", Mrs Hall said.
Both are Bennet's Wallabies, and were born in the UK before they arrived at the farm in December.
