Former Horncastle teacher on trial over sex assault claims
- Published
A former primary school teacher has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting two girls in the 1980s.
David Thomas, 68, is accused of assaulting the pupils while working at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle.
Prosecutors allege he committed four offences against one pupil between 1980 and 1983 and a fifth offence against another pupil between 1982 and 1984.
Mr Thomas, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, denies the charges.
In a police video-interview played to jurors at Lincoln Crown Court, one former pupil spoke about having "snapshot" memories, including one of a store cupboard.
"Things happened in there, I don't know how else to describe it," she told police.
Another memory was at the back of the gym, she added.
Mr Thomas, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, denies two charges of a serious sexual offence against a girl under 16 and three charges of indecent assault against a girl under 14.
The trial continues.
