Avian flu confirmed at 10th Lincolnshire site
- Published
Ten separate outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in Lincolnshire.
It comes as the country faces its largest ever outbreak of the H5N1 virus - with 57 confirmed cases in England since the start of November.
Nine outbreaks have been recorded at separate premises near Alford, with the most recent outbreak discovered near North Somercotes.
The virus - which can destroy poultry flocks - was first confirmed in Lincolnshire on 11 December.
Last week, the UK's chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss issued a plea urging poultry keepers to play their part in stopping the spread of the disease.
"We are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country, with a high number of cases in Lincolnshire," she said.
The main source of infection is from migratory wild birds, but the disease could also be spread by people's clothes and shoes, she added.
She said there was no room for complacency and the need for "scrupulous biosecurity" had "never been more critical".
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), requiring all bird owners to keep their flocks indoors, was introduced on 3 November and extended on 29 November.
