Boston: Four bailed over 'unexplained' Lincolnshire death
- Published
Four people arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house in Boston have been released on bail, police said.
The three men and a woman were arrested after officers were called to a property on Fydell Street on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police said the man's death was "not being treated as suspicious".
The force said it was "keeping an open mind" and continuing its enquires into the "unexplained" death.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.