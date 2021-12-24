BBC News

Boston: Four bailed over 'unexplained' Lincolnshire death

Four people arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house in Boston have been released on bail, police said.

The three men and a woman were arrested after officers were called to a property on Fydell Street on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said the man's death was "not being treated as suspicious".

The force said it was "keeping an open mind" and continuing its enquires into the "unexplained" death.

