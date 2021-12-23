Darren Munnelly death: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a 46-year-old man who died after being attacked in Lincoln.
Darren Munnelly was found with a serious head injury at a property on Carr Street on 26 July, but died a short time later in hospital.
Declan Grant, 22, of St Mary's Street, Lincoln, had been charged with murder, but admitted manslaughter at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.
His plea was accepted and he will now be sentenced on 10 January.
In a statement following his death, Mr Munnelly's family described him as a "friendly and popular" person.
During the pandemic he cooked meals for people and delivered them on his bike and was known for his love of snooker and singing in local venues, his relatives said.
"He was such an outgoing, well-liked person who could liven up any party and was a lot of fun," they added.
