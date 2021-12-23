Mum says teenager's 999 call saved her life - and Christmas
- Published
A mum has praised her "superstar" teenage daughter whose actions helped to save her life and ensure the family could celebrate Christmas together.
Elena Johnson, 13, was at home in Lincoln when mum Amy collapsed, suffering a bleed on the brain caused by a brain aneurysm.
The teenager dialled 999 and, despite being upset, was able to calmly give medics detailed information.
Mrs Johnson said she wouldn't have survived if it wasn't for her daughter.
Elena said her 46-year-old mum was screaming in pain and couldn't speak after she collapsed at the family home in Washingborough in August.
"She looked and sounded like she was awake, but she clearly did not understand what was going on around her," she said.
"I asked her if I could do anything to help or if she needed a drink, but I could not get a response from her."
She dialled 999 and spoke to a call handler, who sent an urgent ambulance based on the information Elena had provided.
East Midlands Ambulance Service technician Lee Wilson said: "Elena was able to tell us that her mum had complained of a sudden severe headache before she heard her collapse in her bedroom.
"She also rang 999 and her grandparents for assistance. All the factors helped give Amy the best chances of a full recovery."
He added: "I feel Elena should be very proud of how she acted during the traumatic events of that day and I am sure her whole family are proud of her too."
Mrs Johnson spent 10 days in hospital before being allowed home to continue her recovery.
She said her daughter was a "superstar" for how she handled the situation.
"I have absolutely no recollection of that day or the subsequent days of being in hospital but I get so emotional when I think about how brave she was to get me the help I needed," she said.
"I have no doubt that without Elena being with me when I collapsed and providing the information to the call taker and ambulance crew, I wouldn't still be here."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.