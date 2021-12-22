BBC News

Boston: Four arrested over unexplained Lincolnshire death

Police were called to a house on Fydell Street on Tuesday

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to a property on Fydell Street at 23:09 GMT on Tuesday after reports of a man's death.

Police said the 32-year-old's death was unexplained.

The force said the four people arrested remained in police custody and added a large police presence remained in the area.

