Omicron: Pop-up vaccination sites open in Lincoln
- Published
Pop-up Covid vaccination clinics have opened in Lincoln in a bid to get people jabbed before Christmas.
The walk-in clinics are located at the Engine Shed, near the university, and at the Minster Medical Practice in uphill Lincoln.
Rebecca Neno, who is in charge of the vaccine rollout in Lincolnshire, said they wanted to make it easy for people to get jabbed.
The walk-in sessions are being promoted with the help of the city's town crier.
Ms Neno, from the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said Lincolnshire as a whole was in a really strong position, with 72% of the population having had a Covid booster jab, compared to a national average of about 52%.
She said more than 70,000 third doses were administered in the county last week, but urged anyone who was yet to be jabbed to come forward.
"We have put these pop-up walk-in sessions on to enable more people to get vaccinated without having to travel out of Lincoln," she said.
One of the county's two mass vaccination centres is located at the Lincolnshire Showground, north of Lincoln.
"We do understand that not everyone can easily get up to the showground, hence the pop-up walk-in sessions," Ms Neno said.
"There will be staff on the High Street directing people, and the town crier will be there as well - really trying to create a sense of importance to come forward to get your vaccine," she added.
Vaccines are available at the Engine Shed until 2pm and at the Minster Medical Practice until 4pm.
The Portland Medical Practice and the Minster Medical Practice will also be offering jabs on Thursday.
It comes after the government set a target of giving all adults in England a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine before the end of December.
