Spalding death: Murder inquiry after man dies and another injured
- Published
A murder enquiry is under way after one man died and another was seriously injured in two separate attacks in Lincolnshire.
Police said a 52-year-old man died following an assault at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding, at around 01:00 GMT on Monday.
A 46-year-old man had earlier been taken to hospital after a serious assault at an address in Bowditch Road.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents.
Det Insp Andy McWatt appealed for anyone with information to contact Lincolnshire Police.
He said: "Officers are at both properties while we carry out our investigations. We believe these men were all known to one another.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.