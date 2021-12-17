Grantham illegal fox hunt reports investigated
- Published
Reports of an illegal fox hunt in part of Lincolnshire are being investigated by police.
A member of the public alerted officers on Tuesday 14 December to a suspected hunt between Harlaxton and Denton, near Grantham, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force has appealed for further witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson said: "If information comes to light that indicates an illegal act has occurred, we will deal with it robustly."
Chasing wild mammals with dogs was banned in the 2004 Hunting Act, but trail hunting is legal.
This involves hounds and riders following a pre-laid scent along an agreed route.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.