Covid: Lincolnshire hospital visits restricted over Omicron threat
- Published
Visiting restrictions have been brought in at hospitals in Lincolnshire to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust took the step, amid record UK Covid cases, to protect patients and staff.
From Thursday general visiting is suspended. Some visits to maternity and paediatric wards will be permitted as well as visits to dying patients.
The trust said the measures would be reviewed on a regular basis.
'Prioritise safety'
The UK recorded 78,610 new Covid cases on Wednesday - the highest daily number reported since the start of the pandemic.
Dr Karen Dunderdale, director of nursing for the trust, said: "Restricting visiting is one of the measures we are taking to protect our patients and staff as the threat level from the new Covid-19 variant Omicron needs to be carefully managed.
"We know that this decision will be upsetting for those who have loved ones in hospital, especially over the Christmas period, but we must prioritise the safety of our patients and staff at this time.
"We have put in place some exceptions and our ward teams will work with families and carers to ensure access is available in the right circumstances," she added.
The trust, which runs hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham, said there would also be support for patients with dementia and specific special needs.
Full details of the restrictions are available on the trust's website.
