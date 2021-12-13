Lincolnshire council dismisses need for new horse safety signs
- Published
Plans to erect road signs in Lincolnshire warning drivers to slow down for horses would be "counter-productive", officials have said.
The British Horse Society (BHS) wants signs to be installed as part of an awareness campaign.
It said 53 incidents had been reported in the county this year, with five riders and horses being injured.
However, Richard Davis, portfolio for highways at the county council, said the extra signs were not needed.
"Lincolnshire is very safe for horse riders [and] where there are specific issues and problems we do put signs up," he said.
"The idea that blanket signs across the whole county would somehow make our roads safer isn't true.
"The reality is if there are signs up everywhere warning about everything, eventually people phase out."
But Alan Hiscox, director of safety at the charity, said the signs would provide an additional temporary educational tool.
He said the signs were also being funded by the BHS, meaning there would be no cost to the authority
The scheme is already running in other parts of the country.
Horse rider Ian Keal, from Louth, who is supporting the campaign, said many drivers passed too close and at speed.
I don't think [they] appreciate how frightening it is," he said. "Drivers will pass us at 40mph and, many of them, too close.
