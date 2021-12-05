Humber Llamas: Money raised for farm after break-in and thefts
- Published
More than £2,000 has been raised for a farm that helps people with learning difficulties following a break-in.
Humber Llamas provides a safe space for people to interact with animals, like feeding or brushing them.
It said it was "beyond gutted" to find windows smashed, gates left open and money stolen during the burglary on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Zoe Jackson from the Barton-upon-Humber farm said they had been "overwhelmed" by support from the community.
"We had a smashed window, broken in door, the diesel had been broke into so we feel that they targeted that, they had a little go at taking the generator," she said.
"Everything was smashed to pieces."
The gates to the llamas had their locks snapped and left open, meaning the animals were vulnerable and could have escaped.
It had left service users "mortified" but none of the animals were injured, Ms Jackson said.
Regular visitor William said: "I heard it was very bad when we had a first break-in, and it was so, so annoying ... why would someone do such a thing?"
"Humber Llamas means the world to me," fellow user Lois said.
"I was so gutted to hear about what happened and I was upset and disappointed to hear that people would do anything like this to the lovely llamas."
An online fundraiser was launched to help pay for the repairs and allow the farm to continue helping people through therapeutic projects.
"We've been really overwhelmed and the messages and support that we've been given was just humbling and beautiful, to think we have touched the lives of so many, because people are reaching into their pockets, this close to Christmas as well," Ms Jackson added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.