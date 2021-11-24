Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Boston to bid for city status
- Published
The Lincolnshire market town of Boston is to apply for city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Boston Borough Council approved the application at a meeting on Monday.
Officials said it would instil a sense of pride and help to raise the profile of the town.
Councillor Richard Austin, portfolio holder for heritage, said: "We've got a lot to offer here in Boston and it's not as well known as it ought to be."
According to a report, being granted city status would support Boston's ambition to be a leading visitor destination, and help to highlight its wealth of heritage assets and worldwide connections.
The port town - once the largest in England - has a proud maritime history, it said.
Boston would also fit comfortably within the family of small heritage cities, having a larger population than Lichfield, Ely and Truro, according to the report.
Commenting on the application, Mr Austin said: "This is an excellent opportunity to promote Boston nationally and internationally, recognising its history and heritage and ambition to continue to develop as a centre of economic growth.
Despite strong competition from other towns across the country, he said Boston was a great place to live and work and the chances of it attaining city status were "very good".
"I look forward to changing the road signs to City of Boston," he added.
The Queen is due to confer city status on one or more towns in 2022 to mark her 70-year reign.
What is Boston known for?
- The Pilgrim Fathers settled in Boston for several months before they escaped England, eventually leaving the port town for the Netherlands. Many later crossed the Atlantic on the Mayflower, landing at Plymouth Rock in the United States in 1620
- Herbert Ingram, one of the town's most famous sons, founded the London Illustrated News, which was the first newspaper to have pictures
- He is credited with bringing fresh water, gas and the railways to Boston and transforming the town into a large industrial centre
- The Boston Stump - which is claimed to be the largest parish church in England - is one of the town's landmarks set to feature in a special edition of the Monopoly board game
- Prof Jonathan Van-Tam - famous for his football analogies during television coronavirus briefings - is an avid supporter of the local football team, Boston United
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.