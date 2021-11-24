Ilona Golabek: Man charged with missing woman's murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman.
Ilona Golabek, 27, was last seen on CCTV in two areas of Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.
Lincolnshire Police said Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, had been charged with her murder. He is due to appear before magistrates later.
A second man arrested in connection with Ms Golabek's disappeareance, aged 32, has been released while inquiries continue.
Ms Golabek's body has not been found, despite intensive searches in the Boston area.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn said: "We are continuing to search for Ilona and our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.