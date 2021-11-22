Grantham sex offender Alan Henneberry jailed over 'most grave' offences
A man has been jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of a string of sexual offences against children.
Alan Robert Henneberry, of Grantham, committed the offences in 2019 and 2020 against two victims aged under 13.
He had been found guilty on 16 September after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
Lincolnshire Police said the 34-year-old had committed "some of the most grave" offences and caused serious harm to children.
Henneberry, of Shaw Road, Grantham, was charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child by sexual touching.
He also previously pleaded guilty to charges of possession of, making and taking indecent images of children.
Det Con Helen Morris, of Lincolnshire Police's protecting vulnerable persons unit, said: "There is no length of sentence that could make up for the actions of this man.
"He is guilty of some of the most grave offences, causing the most serious harm to children."
She also paid tribute to victims and witnesses in the case whose "strength... helped to put this dangerous man behind bars".
Henneberry was also added to the sex offenders register for life and is to be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
