Ilona Golabek: Two arrested as missing case becomes murder inquiry
Officers investigating the disappearance of a woman in Lincolnshire have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.
Ilona Golabek, 27, was last seen in two areas of Boston on the night of 9 November.
Lincolnshire Police said a murder inquiry had been opened and two men, aged 32 and 40, had been detained.
The force added the pair remained in custody for questioning. No body has been found.
On the night she disappeared, Ms Golabek was spotted in the in the Wide Bargate and Red Lion Street area at about 23:55 GMT and Strait Bargate about 20 minutes later.
Officers said she was wearing black leggings and a yellow hooded jumper with a yellow triangle on the front.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn said: "We are appealing to the people who were out in Boston around midnight on the ninth into the tenth of November.
"If you think you saw Ilona, or you have captured her on your dashcam, we are urging you to report it via the dedicated public portal or call us on 101."
