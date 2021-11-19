Two jailed for life over Boston ditch body murder
Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man found dead in a drainage channel in Lincolnshire.
The body of Polish national Marcin Stolarek, 46, was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston by a member of the public in January 2020.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he had been beaten and tied up before being thrown in the water.
Judge John Pini QC sentenced killers Lukasz Ferenc to a minimum of 22 years and Adam Kaminski to at least 19 years.
The court heard Mr Stolarek had been drugged, bound and violently assaulted, before being put in the boot of a car and driven to a secluded location near a pumping station.
Judge Pini said it was not clear if Mr Storalek was still alive when he was thrown in the water, although comments later overheard from Ferenc suggested he had "finished him off."
"Either way his death was slow, and utterly terrifying," the judge said.
Gordon Aspden, prosecuting, said the motive for the murder was drug-related, and Ferenc, 29, and Kaminski, 28, had come up with a plan "to dispose of the body" well in advance.
After police recovered Mr Stolarek's body, a post-mortem examination revealed he had suffered a catalogue of injuries including fractures to his cheek bone and eye socket, along with a head injury.
A missing strap from Kaminski's partner Justyna Swaitek's handbag was also found around Mr Stolarek's wrists.
"This was a murder of shocking brutality, akin to an execution," the barrister told the court.
Kaminski, of Union Court, Boston, admitted the murder after changing his plea to guilty at trial. He also admitted a charge of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Ferenc, of Windsor Bank, Boston, was convicted following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
He was also convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and drugs offences.
Swaitek, 28, also of Union Court, Boston, was previously sentenced to 32 months for assisting an offender after purchase painting and decorating materials in a bid to conceal evidence after Mr Stolarek's death.
Sylwia Strek, 20, who was Ferenc's partner, was sentenced to 33 months for drugs offences and perverting the course of justice.
Artur Klosowski, 30, of Witham Place, Boston, who was arrested in the Republic of Ireland and brought back to the UK, was jailed for 28 months in July after he admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice by driving the car involved in the murder.
