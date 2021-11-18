Ofsted strips 'outstanding' Gainsborough school of top rating
Ofsted has downgraded a school in Lincolnshire from "outstanding" to "requiring improvement" after it had its first full inspection since 2009.
Inspectors found some teachers at Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough did not have "sufficiently high expectations" of all pupils.
There were also inconsistencies in the quality of education, they said.
Head teacher Rick Eastham said he was disappointed, but action would be taken to address the issues raised.
The inspection, which took place in September, followed a change in the rules in 2019, which meant schools previously rated as outstanding were no longer excused from regular checks.
Ofsted began full inspections of previously exempt schools earlier this year after putting inspections on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The report found the curriculum offered pupils a range of academic experiences, with many pupils "achieving highly", and teachers having a good subject knowledge.
Pupils were also proud to attend the school and were well supported.
However, it said: "The curriculum is not consistently well implemented. It is not ambitious enough to ensure that all pupils, including extremely able pupils with SEND (special educational needs), achieve their very best.
"Some teachers do not have sufficiently high expectations for all pupils," the report said.
Inspectors also found that some senior leaders, including governors, did "not have a sharp enough grasp of the school's strengths and weaknesses".
"They believe aspects of the school are better than they are," the report said.
In response, Mr Eastham said: "Collectively, we seek to implement the recommendations made in the report as rapidly as possible.
"Crucially, the inspectors recognised this capacity for change and that recent actions have driven school improvement at pace and with purpose."
