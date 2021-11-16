Skegness hit-and-run: Arrested man released on bail
A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Skegness has been released on bail.
A Ford Transit van was allegedly driven into two men aged 20 and 38 on Everingtons Lane at about 16:15 GMT on Wednesday, leaving them seriously hurt.
The van was driven away from the scene, but was later stopped on the A52 after being pursued by officers.
Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
