Grantham police car crash injures two officers and motorist
Two officers and a motorist have been injured in a crash involving a police car.
The force vehicle collided with the BMW in the centre of Grantham, Lincolnshire, at about 05:25 GMT.
Lincolnshire Police said those involved were treated at the scene on High Street for "minor aches and pains" and none required hospital treatment.
The police car was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash, the force said.
Pictures from the scene show significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
A spokesperson said the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the force's collisions policy.
