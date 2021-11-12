BBC News

Grantham police car crash injures two officers and motorist

Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene

Two officers and a motorist have been injured in a crash involving a police car.

The force vehicle collided with the BMW in the centre of Grantham, Lincolnshire, at about 05:25 GMT.

Lincolnshire Police said those involved were treated at the scene on High Street for "minor aches and pains" and none required hospital treatment.

The police car was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash, the force said.

Pictures from the scene show significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

A spokesperson said the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the force's collisions policy.

The crash - reported at about 05:25 GMT on Friday - caused significant damage to the police car
High Street has since reopened, police said

