Actor Colin McFarlane's mum in 14-hour wait for hospital bed

⭐️YAAY!!! Thank you Shona and all the team on Lancaster Ward at Lincoln County hospital for giving my 92 yo mother the best care in the world & against all the odds enabling her to come home tonight👏🏽…where ⁦@FosseHealth⁩ care will continue the brilliant work👍🏽❤️THE #NHS🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8ZVvaiSZeY