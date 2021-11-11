School bus crashes in North Hykeham
A school bus carrying pupils has crashed on a country road.
Sixty children from several local schools were on board the double decker when it left Meadow Lane near North Hykeham, Lincolnshire.
There were no serious injuries but one child suffered a broken arm and another was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Lincolnshire Police urged parents to stay away from the scene and asked them to gather at St Christopher's School in Lincoln.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers said most of the pupils on board were unharmed, with a small number suffering "cuts and bruises".
He also stressed that, contrary to initial reports, the bus had not overturned.
"As we understand it, the vehicle's passenger side has gone on to a soft verge and slid against a hedgerow," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
