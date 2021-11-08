Roberts Buncis: Boy, 15, sentenced for knife murder of friend
- Published
A teenage boy who killed his 12-year-old friend in a frenzied attack after luring him to a woodland has been sentenced for murder.
Roberts Buncis was stabbed more than 70 times in the "brutal and prolonged" assault in Boston, Lincolnshire, just days before his 13th birthday.
Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court heard Roberts' wounds were "consistent with an attempt to remove the head".
Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 17 years.
Jurors took less than two hours to convict Grzeszcz, who was 14 at the time of the attack in the Fishtoft area on 12 December.
He had admitted manslaughter midway through his trial but denied murder.
Grzeszcz claimed Roberts had taken the knife to the scene and said he had "lost control" when the youngster attempted to stab him.
Prosecutor Mary Loram QC told the court there was no evidence that Roberts had been armed and that the attack showed a "significant degree of pre-meditation and planning".
"This was more a than a simple stabbing," she said "The number of injuries indicate a significant degree of suffering."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.