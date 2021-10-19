Laceby: New air ambulance forced to land in Grimsby field after fault
The new Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has been left stranded after a fault forced it to touch down in a field.
The aircraft was responding to a 999 call when it developed the issue over Laceby, near Grimsby, on Sunday.
The unexpected landing caused "quite a stir", the charity said, with the six-week-old vehicle out of action while tests are carried out.
A back-up helicopter is being sought to help continue life-saving work, the charity added.
Chief pilot Llewis Ingamells said it was hoped the aircraft would return home by the end of the week.
He said tests were under way on the AgustaWestland AW169 to resolve the issue.
Mr Ingamells added: "We know that the aircraft being there has caused quite a stir and we've been overwhelmed by the support we've had from people in the area and further afield, along with our colleagues in other emergency services.
"It's obviously a situation we didn't expect but faults do sometimes happen, just like they can do with cars or anything mechanical."
Crews will continue to provide care using road transport while the replacement helicopter is brought in, the charity said.
