Gainsborough explosion: Man charged with arson
A man has been charged with arson following an explosion at a house in Lincolnshire.
The blast, on Friday at a property on Waterworks Street in Gainsborough, is thought to have been caused by a gas cannister, Lincolnshire Police said.
Simion Edwards, 27, of Waterworks Street, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life. He has also been charged with common assault.
He is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
No-one was injured in the explosion and no neighbouring houses were affected by the blast, officers said.
