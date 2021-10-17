Gainsborough explosion: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after an explosion in Lincolnshire.
The explosion at a house on Waterworks Street in Gainsborough on Friday is thought to have been caused by a gas cannister, said Lincolnshire Police.
No-one was injured and no neighbouring houses were affected. Witnesses are being sought, said the force.
A 35-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, the force added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.