Holbeach Parish Council faces backlash over parade cancellation
- Published
A decision by councillors to cancel a town's annual veterans' parade has been labelled as "disgraceful".
Harold Payne, who has raised thousands of pounds for veterans over the years, made the comment in an impassioned speech to Holbeach Parish Council.
Officials had previously pulled the plug on the Remembrance Sunday parade due to a shortage of trained marshals.
The council's chairman said: "every effort will be made to ensure the full marching parade is back for 2022".
Mr Payne told councillors at the meeting on Monday they should be ashamed.
The fundraiser is well-known for organising trips for veterans to places such as Normandy in northern France, along with sites in Belgium and Holland.
"I have been looking after veterans from our town and county for over 30 years," he said.
"I am disgusted and amazed that you could not find the time, or the effort, for [those] who gave their lives for this country - especially our local boys," he told the meeting.
Mr Payne said many of the veterans had now died, and that this year's parade was likely to be the last for those who remained.
"I think it is a shame on the final days of our veterans in the county of Lincolnshire that we haven't got the guts to let [them] walk though our town," he added.
"For me, it is an insult, [and] for as long as I live shan't forgive you."
In a statement, Holbeach Parish Council said that despite many appeals, it had failed to recruit the 20 marshals needed for the event to be run safely.
Its chairman, Stephen Johnson, said the authority had "exhausted every possible solution", and agreed to a static event for this year only.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.