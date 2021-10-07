Amazon Alexa: Woman used smart speaker to threaten ex's new partner
- Published
A woman who used her ex's smart speaker to tell his new partner to leave before posting a nude photo of him online has received a suspended sentence.
Phillipa Copleston-Warren, 46, had access to the Amazon Echo at her former boyfriend's home 100 miles away.
She used an app to blare "get the whore out" from the smart device when the other woman entered into his bedroom, Isleworth Crown Court heard.
The 46-year-old from London was jailed for three months, suspended for a year.
The court heard Copleston-Warren's dog had been left in her ex's care at his Lincolnshire home following medical treatment in October 2019.
She had joint access to the Alexa system and CCTV cameras, with the pair having agreed she could use them to check in on the dog.
From her home in Chelsea, she used an app to send the threatening voice message and switch the bedside light on and off before sending threatening messages by WhatsApp.
She later posted the naked picture on Facebook with the caption: "Do I look fat???".
The victim was locked out of his Facebook and Match.com accounts and Copleston-Warren sent four derogatory messages from the dating site to his new girlfriend.
Copleston-Warren attended Wednesday's sentencing with her support dog, having previously pleading guilty to disclosing private sexual images with intent to cause distress.
Jacob Bindman, defending, said his diabetic client needed the animal to alert her if her sugar levels were too low.
'Hell hath no fury'
Passing sentence, Judge John Denniss said: "I have no doubt that at the time of the offence you were concerned about your dog and the operation it had just had.
"But I am not convinced at all that that was the primary or the only factor that was causing you personal distress.
"There was an element which was nasty, of jealousy, of revenge, and irrational behaviour which led to fury-like behaviour in you.
"I use the word because it reminds me of the aphorism, 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,' and here there are elements of that fury."
The judge described Copleston-Warren as a "woman of exceptional character and behaviour" who had worked hard for charities because she was unable to seek paid employment for medical reasons.
"As a result of this crisis, which led to you behaving in an uncharacteristic way, you have already been punished," he added.
The victim said in an impact statement the incident had "ruined" people's respect for him and left him "devastated".
Copleston-Warren was also made the subject of a seven-year restraining order.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.