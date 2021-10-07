Man on bike slaps women's bottoms in Lincoln assault spree
- Published
A man riding a bike slapped six women on the bottom in a string of assaults.
Victims in the same residential area of Lincoln reported a cyclist riding up to them and hitting them "really hard" on the backside.
The first attack happened at about 16:30 BST on Monday, with the final report at 19:40 the same evening.
Police said the assaults were "completely unacceptable" and officers were working to identify the culprit as soon as possible.
Lincolnshire Police said the first assault was on Newland Street West in the west end area.
Five more assaults happened there and on Wellington Street, the force said.
Det Insp Andy Wright-Lakin said: "I'm grateful to the women who have called us to tell us of their experience.
"We are listening. It's completely unacceptable and we will be doing all we can to investigate this and identify who this man is as soon as we can."
He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.