Lincolnshire Police: Gainsborough man dies while in custody
- Published
A 40-year-old man has died while in police custody in Lincolnshire.
The man, from Gainsborough, became ill in Lincoln while being transported to a police station at around 01:00 on Wednesday.
He had earlier been arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace, Lincolnshire Police said.
An investigation is under way and the man's death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Officers transporting the man to a custody suite stopped their vehicle on Riseholme Road in the city and gave first aid, the force said.
The ambulance service also attended but the man died shortly afterwards.
Riseholme Road was closed following the incident but reopened on Wednesday morning.
