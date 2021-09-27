Daniel Boulton: Louth double murder suspect to face trial
- Published
A man has denied murdering his ex-partner and her child.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed at a house in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May.
At Lincoln Crown Court, Daniel Boulton, 29, entered not guilty pleas to two charges of murder.
Mr Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, also denies stabbing an off-duty police officer and a further charge of burglary.
It is alleged that, between 30 May and 2 June, he entered a bungalow in the Hubbard's Hills area to steal clothing, food and drink.
Mr Boulton faces a charge of assault with intent to resist arrest in relation to the attack on the officer at a farm near Louth.
He was remanded in custody to await trial on 13 January next year.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.