Norton Disney: Animal rendering plant plans withdrawn
- Published
Plans for a controversial animal rendering plant in Lincolnshire have been withdrawn.
Lincoln Proteins resubmitted a revised application for the facility in Norton Disney after it was initially refused by the county council in February 2020.
However, the firm said it had now halted the proposal to allow for further surveys to take place.
Alan Asker, operations manager, said: "We felt it was better to withdraw the plans than waste the council's time."
He said a decision on resubmission would be taken after the surveys were completed.
Rendering is the process of converting animal remains from the meat industry and turning them into tallow for cosmetics and protein feed for animals.
The original proposals for the factory were rejected last year, due to concerns about location, heritage and wildlife issues.
The revised plans included reducing the height of the facility's chimney in a bid to reduce the impact on the landscape.
However, some, including planners at North Kesteven District Council, which covers Norton Disney, questioned the need for the factory.
The county council also received more than 1,100 letters of objection against the planned development on Villa Farm.
Richard Parker, secretary of the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group, which campaigned to save ancient artefacts on the site - including a Roman villa - said he was delighted the plans had been shelved.
"Clearly we're absolutely ecstatic that the threat to the very significant Iron Age and Roman archaeology has been removed," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Parker said he believed the site was now better protected as a result of previous planning decisions, but added that "this might not be the end of the battle".
