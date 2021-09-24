Ingoldmells caravan fire: Inquest into toddler death opens
- Published
An inquest has opened into the death of a two-year-old girl who died in a fire at a caravan park in Lincolnshire.
Louisiana-Brooke Dolan was found dead after police were called to reports of a blaze at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells on 23 August.
Her mother Natasha Broadley, of Parker Street, Newark, and her three siblings, managed to escape the fire.
Lincoln Coroner's Court heard it is thought the toddler died from the effects of breathing in smoke.
The inquest heard a post-mortem examination had been carried out by Dr Michael Biggs at Leicester Royal Infirmary, who gave an initial cause of death as "inhalation of products of combustion".
Coroner's officer Jaqui Foxlow, however, said tests to confirm the cause of death would take eight to 10 weeks.
"Police inquiries are ongoing on behalf of Her Majesty's Coroner," she said.
"Reports will be received from the GP, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue."
Assistant Coroner for Lincolnshire Paul Cooper adjourned the inquest for a full hearing at a later date.
None of Louisiana Brooke's family were present at the short hearing. Her funeral is due to take place on 27 September at St Mary Magdalene Church in Newark.
Almost £20,000 has been raised for the family through a GoFundMe account set up by a family friend.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.