Lincoln Crown Court evacuated over suspicious packages
A crown court building has been evacuated by police following the discovery of two suspicious packages.
The packages were found in the grounds of Lincoln Castle at about 13:00 BST.
Lincolnshire Police said the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team would attend and had advised a 100-metre cordon be put in place.
The cordon has meant Lincoln Crown Court, which is one of several buildings within the castle complex, has had to be evacuated.
Officers said the investigation was likely to last for several hours and have urged people to avoid the area.
