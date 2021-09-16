Giles McNeill: Ex-West Lindsey council leader summonsed on fraud charges
- Published
A former Conservative council leader has been summoned to court to face charges relating to theft, fraud and forgery, Lincolnshire Police have said.
The allegations against Giles McNeill, 39, relate to theft by an employee, fraud by abuse of position and forgery between 2016 and 2020.
The former West Lindsey District Council leader is due before magistrates in Lincoln on 30 September.
It follows his arrest last September in connection with a fraud inquiry.
Mr McNeill, of The Chestnuts, Nettleham, left the authority on 13 September last year.
He was then suspended by the Gainsborough Conservative Association.
He was arrested over fraud offences on 28 September 2020 and released under investigation the same day.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr McNeill also left his role as communications manager for Gainsborough Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh.
His resignation as leader of the authority took effect from 2 November 2020.
