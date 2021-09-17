DiGeorge syndrome: Care change 'puts life at risk' says mother
The mother of a girl born with a genetic condition fears proposed changes to her daughter's care could risk her life.
Ella Gregorich, from Great Gonerby, was born with DiGeorge syndrome, which can cause heart problems and learning difficulties.
The three-year-old receives overnight care from trained nurses, but they could be replaced by care staff.
NHS Lincolnshire said it reviewed the "specific needs" of all patients.
Andrea Gregorich said the decision, which she believes is a cost-cutting measure, could be a dangerous one for Ella, and planned to appeal.
"I don't believe a carer can deliver the care that Ella needs when she's poorly," she said
DiGeorge Syndrome - also known as 22q deletion syndrome - has many symptoms and is present from birth.
Mrs Gregorich said: "Ella was born with chromosome 22 deletion, she had major heart surgery up at Glenfield when she was 16 weeks old.
"I am scared to death of losing my daughter, I have fought since the day she was born.
"A nurse can make a medical clinical decision based on my daughter's health, a carer can't."
She said the nearest hospital, Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, is a 45-minute journey, which in an emergency "could be too late".
A spokesperson from NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We cannot comment on individual patient cases, but we can confirm we do review the specific needs of patients when appropriate.
"More generally if an individual or their family have concerns we encourage them to raise these directly with the Continuing Healthcare team."
