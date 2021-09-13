BBC News

Dean Gray death: Man denies Long Bennington murder charge

image source, Roger Geach/Geograph
image captionDean Gray died in hospital from head injuries after an incident in the village of Long Bennington

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder over the death of a man who died following a fight in a Lincolnshire village.

Dean Gray, 46, died in hospital after suffering head injuries during an incident in Fairfield Yard, Long Bennington, last month.

Terence Hardy admitted manslaughter at Lincoln Crown Court earlier, but his plea was rejected by the prosecution.

A second man, Stuart Gray, denied a charge of manslaughter.

Mr Gray also denied a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Hardy, 35, of Main Road, Long Bennington, and Mr Gray, 63, also of Main Road, were both both remanded in custody until a trial due to start on 7 March.

