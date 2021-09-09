RAF Waddington: £94m boost for drone fleet RAF station
- Published
A £94m scheme to upgrade an RAF station in Lincolnshire so it can house a new fleet of drones when they enter service in 2024 has been announced.
A prototype of the Protector aircraft, which flies without a pilot onboard, was shown at RAF Waddington earlier.
All 16 drones on order for the RAF are due to be housed at the base.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the announcement of the cash for Waddington marked "a huge milestone", ensuring the RAF was ready to face future threats.
The Lincolnshire base is also to become home to a new training centre for RAF and international crews to be trained to use the remotely piloted aircraft.
The Protector has a wingspan of 79ft (24m) and can operate at a maximum altitude of 40,000ft (12,200m).
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the project would ensure the fleet could operate for "many years to come".
A pre-production drone has already undertaken some sorties from the base.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff, said: "The Protector aircraft is a huge leap forward in performance and autonomous technology."
The aircraft is able to fly on a mission for up to 40 hours and could support civil authorities with search and rescue operations, the Ministry of Defence said.
The Protector aircraft will operate within CAA regulations, just like any other aircraft in UK airspace, it added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.