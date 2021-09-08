Sam Davies: New arrest over Lincoln street stab death
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was stabbed in the street.
Sam Davies, 23, died after being found on 27 May with knife wounds at a property in Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln.
Six men from Lincoln, aged 18, 19, 20, 20, 23, and 24, and a 17-year-old boy, also from Lincoln, have been charged with Mr Davies' murder, police say.
The man who was arrested on Wednesday remains in custody, the Lincolnshire force added.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn said: "Inquiries are still ongoing and we will continue to work diligently to progress the investigation into the tragic death of Sam Davies.
"We are grateful to the local community for their support in our investigation so far."
