Woman dies in A15 Lincoln eastern bypass crash
A 28-year-old woman was killed in a crash between a car and a van in Lincolnshire, police have said.
She was travelling in a car on the A15 eastern bypass between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts near Lincoln when the collision happened at about 04:30 BST on Friday morning.
The van driver was not injured and there were no other passengers in either vehicle, according to police.
The road was closed for nine hours while an investigation was carried out.
Lincolnshire Police said the woman's family had been informed of her death.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
