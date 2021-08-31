Ben John: Right-wing extremist gets suspended jail sentence
A right-wing extremist found guilty of possessing a bomb-making instruction manual has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Ben John, from Lincoln, was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.
Police said the "radical publication" was found alongside "a wealth of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material".
At Leicester Crown Court, John, 21, of Addison Drive, received a 24-month sentence, suspended for two years.
Lincolnshire Police said John had first come to the attention of counter-terrorism officers in 2018 after he wrote a letter entitled 'Eternal Front - Lincolnshire Fascist Underground'.
He was arrested in January 2020, and later charged with offences under the Terrorism Act, including possessing documents on combat, homemade weapons and explosives.
The force said John had become part of the Extreme Right Wing (XRW) online - a term for activists who commit criminal activity motivated by a political or cultural view, such as racism or extreme nationalism.
He was convicted by a jury of one count of possessing information likely to be useful to a terrorist and cleared of six other counts of the same offence.
At his previous court appearance, Judge Timothy Spencer told John he was now "a convicted terrorist".
