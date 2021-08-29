Lincoln City imp statue vandalised in overnight attack
- Published
Another of Lincoln's Imp Trail statues has been vandalised.
The Lincoln City-decorated imp, one of 31 brightly-coloured sculptures on a tourist trail, was attacked overnight on Saturday and left broken in half.
Lincoln Police said on social media that a suspect has been arrested and is in custody.
The original Lincoln Imp statue, the city's symbol, is perched high in its famous cathedral.
Last month another statue on the trail was decapitated and a man was charged with criminal damage.
The newly-damaged imp was decorated in the red and white of the city's football team.
Lincolnshire Police said: "So much hard work and effort goes into creating these wonderful pieces of art and we fully understand the frustration and distress this will create."
There are 30 individually-designed, hand-painted sculptures in the Lincoln Imp Trail that runs until 8 September.
A final 31st imp has been placed at the seaside in Skegness.
The organisers of the trail, Lincoln Business Improvement Group, said it was to help bring visitors to the city and celebrate Lincoln, its art, culture and heritage.
