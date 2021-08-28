BBC News

Covid-19: Lifeguards withdrawn from Lincolnshire beaches after positive case

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionSkegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton-on-Sea and Mablethorpe beaches have no lifeguards

Lifeguards have been withdrawn from four Lincolnshire beaches after one staff member tested positive for coronavirus, the RNLI said.

The charity has had to temporarily withdraw the lifeguard service from Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton-on-Sea and Mablethorpe beaches.

It said it had made the "difficult decision" due to staff shortages.

Daniel Cooper, of the RNLI, warned swimmers to stay out of the water unless they were "very competent".

Skegness and Mablethorpe lifeboat stations remain able to respond to calls from the Coastguard, the charity said.

image sourceRNLI
image captionLifeguards are trained in lifesaving and casualty care and cover about 240 UK beaches at the summer peak

The RNLI said it was forced to withdraw from the four beaches because of a reduced team due to other lifeguards having to self-isolate.

The charity said it would "return to a full service as soon as possible".

Mr Cooper urged people to stay out of the water while there were no lifeguards available.

He added: "If you are going into the water you need to make sure you are with somebody else and you've got somebody watching you to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if needed."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

